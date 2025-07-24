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Poster of Operation Dagon
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Operation Dagon
5.8

Operation Dagon

, 2024
Operation Dagon
USA / Action, Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Operation Dagon
5.8

Synopsis

Upcoming action movie

Cast

Cynthia Rothrock
Sarah Fleming
Federico Castelluccio
Federico Castelluccio
Conan Stevens
Adrian Bouchet
Adrian Bouchet
Arina Postnikova
Arina Postnikova
Bashar Rahal
Bashar Rahal
Gen. Averin
Rayna Karayaneva
Anna Stadler
Oksana
Kristopher Van Varenberg
Kristopher Van Varenberg
Colonel James Fleming
William Mark McCullough
William Mark McCullough
Milan
Kamel Krifa
The Boss
Jake C. Young
Sgt. Taylor
Director Jakee Patel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Live Forever Productions(India)
Also known as
Operation Dagon-1, Operation Dragon

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
Updated 24 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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