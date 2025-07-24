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Operation Dagon
5.8
Operation Dagon
, 2024
Operation Dagon
USA / Action, Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.8
Synopsis
Upcoming action movie
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Cast
Cynthia Rothrock
Sarah Fleming
Federico Castelluccio
Conan Stevens
Adrian Bouchet
Arina Postnikova
Bashar Rahal
Gen. Averin
Rayna Karayaneva
Anna Stadler
Oksana
Kristopher Van Varenberg
Colonel James Fleming
William Mark McCullough
Milan
Kamel Krifa
The Boss
Jake C. Young
Sgt. Taylor
Director
Jakee Patel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Live Forever Productions(India)
Also known as
Operation Dagon-1, Operation Dragon
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
Updated 24 July 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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