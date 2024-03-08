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Poster of Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulppannam
9.2
Kinoafisha Films Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulppannam
9.2

Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulppannam

, 2024
Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulppannam
India / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulppannam
9.2

Synopsis

In line with the Central Government's population control measures, Divya, a newly appointed Asha worker in the ward, is tasked with finding men willing to undergo the procedure of sterilisation. Burdened with this challenging task, she navigates through numerous individuals before finally landing on a man willing to proceed. But despite the surgery Pradeep's wife becomes pregnant, throwing his life and family into chaos. Thus, a measure aimed at controlling the country's population wreaks havoc in the lives of its willing participants, and a family must prepare for a legal battle to survive.

Cast

Gouri Kishan
Vineeth Vasudevan
Aju Varghese
Jaffer Idukki
Aadam
Dr. Syriac Antony (NSV Surgeon)
Shelly Kishore
Darshana S. Nair
Lal Jose
Gokul Suresh
Subeesh Sudhi
Rishi Prakash
Advocate Vaishak
Vipin Kavvai
Vipin
Director Nizam Rawther, Ranjith T.V.
Writer Nizam Rawther
Composer Ajmal Hasbulla
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 8 March 2024
Release date
8 March 2024 India U
8 March 2024 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $4,654
Production Bhavani Productions
Also known as
Oru Sarkar Ulpannam, Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulppannam

Film rating

9.2
Rate 15 votes
8.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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