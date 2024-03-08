In line with the Central Government's population control measures, Divya, a newly appointed Asha worker in the ward, is tasked with finding men willing to undergo the procedure of sterilisation. Burdened with this challenging task, she navigates through numerous individuals before finally landing on a man willing to proceed. But despite the surgery Pradeep's wife becomes pregnant, throwing his life and family into chaos. Thus, a measure aimed at controlling the country's population wreaks havoc in the lives of its willing participants, and a family must prepare for a legal battle to survive.
|8 March 2024
|India
|U
|8 March 2024
|UAE
|18TC