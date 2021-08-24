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Poster of The Road Dance
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Road Dance
7.1

The Road Dance

, 2021
The Road Dance
Great Britain, USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Road Dance
7.1

Synopsis

A young girl lives in the Outer Hebrides in a small village in the years just before WWI. Isolated and hard by the shore, her life takes a dramatic change when a terrible tragedy befalls her.

Cast

David Brooks
Kirsty's Father
Felicity Keenan
Young Kirsty
Hermione Corfield
Hermione Corfield
Kirsty Macleod
Sean Gilder
Sean Gilder
Mark Gatiss
Mark Gatiss
Doctor Maclean
Liam Brennan
Ian Pirie
Ian Pirie
Jimmy Yuill
Morven Christie
Mairi Macleod
Will Fletcher
Will Fletcher
Murdo MacAulay
Ali Fumiko Whitney
Annie Macleod
Tom Byrne
Iain Ban
Director Richie Adams
Writer Richie Adams, John MacKay
Composer Carlos José Alvarez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 19 July 2023
World premiere 24 August 2021
Release date
8 December 2022 Australia M
20 May 2022 Great Britain 15
22 September 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $381,680
Production Sheridan Road Productions,, Uinta Productions, Wind Chill Media Group
Also known as
The Road Dance, Gdy byłeś daleko, La dernière danse de Kirsty McLeod, The Road Dance: Dunkle Liebe, رقص جاده‌ای, رقص خیابانی

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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