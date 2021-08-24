Cast
David Brooks
Kirsty's Father
Felicity Keenan
Young Kirsty
Ali Fumiko Whitney
Annie Macleod
Cast and Crew
Director
Richie Adams
Writer
Richie Adams, John MacKay
Composer
Carlos José Alvarez
Film details
Country
Great Britain / USA
Runtime
1 hour 56 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
19 July 2023
World premiere
24 August 2021
Release date
|8 December 2022
|Australia
|
|M
|20 May 2022
|Great Britain
|
|15
|22 September 2023
|Spain
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$381,680
Production
Sheridan Road Productions,, Uinta Productions, Wind Chill Media Group
Also known as
The Road Dance, Gdy byłeś daleko, La dernière danse de Kirsty McLeod, The Road Dance: Dunkle Liebe, رقص جادهای, رقص خیابانی