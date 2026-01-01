Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Morven Christie
Morven Christie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morven Christie
Morven Christie
Morven Christie
Date of Birth
1 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
The A Word
(2016)
7.7
Grantchester
(2014)
7.2
Lockwood & Co.
(2023)
Filmography
7.2
Lockwood & Co.
Action, Adventure
2023, Great Britain
7.1
Payback
Crime, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
7.1
The Road Dance
The Road Dance
Drama
2021, Great Britain / USA
7.1
The Bay
Drama, Crime
2019, Great Britain
7.1
Ordeal by Innocence
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2018, Great Britain/USA
7.9
The A Word
Drama
2016, Great Britain
7.7
Grantchester
Drama, Crime, Detective
2014, Great Britain
6.9
The Sinking of the Laconia
Drama, War, History,
2011, Great Britain/Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree