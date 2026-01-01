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Morven Christie Morven Christie
Kinoafisha Persons Morven Christie

Morven Christie

Morven Christie

Date of Birth
1 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The A Word 7.9
The A Word (2016)
Grantchester 7.7
Grantchester (2014)
Lockwood & Co. 7.2
Lockwood & Co. (2023)

Filmography

Lockwood & Co. 7.2
Lockwood & Co.
Action, Adventure 2023, Great Britain
Payback 7.1
Payback
Crime, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
The Road Dance 7.1
The Road Dance The Road Dance
Drama 2021, Great Britain / USA
The Bay 7.1
The Bay
Drama, Crime 2019, Great Britain
Ordeal by Innocence 7.1
Ordeal by Innocence
Drama, Crime, Detective, 2018, Great Britain/USA
The A Word 7.9
The A Word
Drama 2016, Great Britain
Grantchester 7.7
Grantchester
Drama, Crime, Detective 2014, Great Britain
The Sinking of the Laconia 6.9
The Sinking of the Laconia
Drama, War, History, 2011, Great Britain/Germany
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