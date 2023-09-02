Forced to leave the comfort of his middle class lifestyle at his father's behest, fourteen-year-old Ahmet is sent to an all-boys religious dormitory where he must navigate familial expectations, his religious obligations, and the childhood to which he so desperately clings.
CountryFrance / Germany / Turkey
Runtime1 hour 56 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere2 September 2023
Release date
3 April 2024
France
19 June 2025
Germany
14 March 2024
Lithuania
N13
15 May 2024
Turkey
18+
Worldwide Gross$86,322
ProductionCiné-Sud Promotion, Red Balloon Film, TN Yapim