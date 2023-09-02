Menu
Poster of Dormitory
Kinoafisha Films Dormitory

Dormitory

Yurt 18+
Synopsis

Forced to leave the comfort of his middle class lifestyle at his father's behest, fourteen-year-old Ahmet is sent to an all-boys religious dormitory where he must navigate familial expectations, his religious obligations, and the childhood to which he so desperately clings.
Country France / Germany / Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 September 2023
Release date
3 April 2024 France
19 June 2025 Germany
14 March 2024 Lithuania N13
15 May 2024 Turkey 18+
Worldwide Gross $86,322
Production Ciné-Sud Promotion, Red Balloon Film, TN Yapim
Also known as
Yurt, Dormitory, Az internátus, Bursa, Ühiselamu, Κοιτώνας, Общежитие, Общежитието, 你看見青春的顏色嗎, 宗教宿舍
Director
Nehir Tuna
Cast
Doga Karakas
Can Bartu Aslan
Ozan Çelik
Orhan Güner
Tansu Biçer
Tansu Biçer
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
