The invention of the first modern robot for table tennis training turns Ionel Sporea into a star in the world of Romanian sports. A trip to Moscow, however, ends with a harsh sentence: 12 years in prison for treason. Who is to blame: destiny, the Ceausescu regime, or himself?
CountryMoldova
Runtime1 hour 33 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere16 November 2023
Release date
30 November 2023
Moldova
AP 12
Worldwide Gross$745
Also known as
Omul fara linia vietii, Az életvonal nélküli ember, Lifelines Man, The Man Without a Lifeline