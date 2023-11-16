Menu
Russian
Poster of The Man Without a Lifeline
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Man Without a Lifeline

The Man Without a Lifeline

Omul fara linia vietii 18+
Synopsis

The invention of the first modern robot for table tennis training turns Ionel Sporea into a star in the world of Romanian sports. A trip to Moscow, however, ends with a harsh sentence: 12 years in prison for treason. Who is to blame: destiny, the Ceausescu regime, or himself?
Country Moldova
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 16 November 2023
Release date
30 November 2023 Moldova AP 12
Worldwide Gross $745
Also known as
Omul fara linia vietii, Az életvonal nélküli ember, Lifelines Man, The Man Without a Lifeline
Director
Adriana Vasilcov
Cast
Rares Andrici
Armand Calota
Dana Ciobanu
Radu Homiceanu
Bogdan Medvedi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
