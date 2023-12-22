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Poster of Shepherd
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Shepherd
6.1

Shepherd

, 2023
Shepherd
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Shepherd
6.1

Synopsis

Based on the short film of the same name. When a young minister struggles with the death of his only son, he is forced to question his faith as he searches for meaning in a time of suffering.

Cast

Nirine S. Brown
Georgina
Ajarae Coleman
Mary
Julian Gant
James
Wendell Kinney
Francis
Phillip Wright
Gregory
Director Aaron Inman
Writer Aaron Inman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2023
World premiere 22 December 2023
Release date
22 December 2023 USA
Budget $20,000
Production Aarose Productions
Also known as
Shepherd, 牧羊人

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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