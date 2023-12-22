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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Shepherd
6.1
Shepherd
, 2023
Shepherd
USA / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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6.1
Synopsis
Based on the short film of the same name. When a young minister struggles with the death of his only son, he is forced to question his faith as he searches for meaning in a time of suffering.
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Cast
Nirine S. Brown
Georgina
Ajarae Coleman
Mary
Julian Gant
James
Wendell Kinney
Francis
Phillip Wright
Gregory
Director
Aaron Inman
Writer
Aaron Inman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2023
World premiere
22 December 2023
Release date
22 December 2023
USA
Budget
$20,000
Production
Aarose Productions
Also known as
Shepherd, 牧羊人
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
15
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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