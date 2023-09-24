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Poster of Men of Divorce
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Men of Divorce
6.2

Men of Divorce

, 2023
Men of Divorce
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Men of Divorce
6.2

Synopsis

Overwhelmed by his pending divorce from and the declining health of his father, Peter plans a getaway to Tulum, insistent he knows nothing of his sons plans to be there at the same time for a bachelor party.

Cast

Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette
Maria Pearce
Richard Benjamin
Richard Benjamin
Simon Pearce
Griffin Dunne
Griffin Dunne
Peter Pearce
Rosa Gilmore
Natalie Gold
Natalie Gold
Miles Heizer
Miles Heizer
Mickey Pearce
Echo Kellum
Echo Kellum
Chris
Marcia Jean Kurtz
Eunice Pearce
James Norton
James Norton
Nick Pearce
Ian Owens
Ian Owens
Lou Taylor Pucci
Aaron
John Ventimiglia
John Ventimiglia
Sipple
Director Noah Pritzker
Writer Noah Pritzker
Composer Robin Coudert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 24 July 2025
World premiere 24 September 2023
Release date
23 January 2025 Israel 14
7 June 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $348,172
Production Rathaus Films, Pimienta Films, Bold Choices
Also known as
Men of Divorce, Ex-Husbands, Ex maridos, Exférjek, Ha'Be'alim Le'She'avar, Бывшие мужья

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 February 2024
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