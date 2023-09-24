Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Men of Divorce
6.2
Men of Divorce
, 2023
Men of Divorce
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.2
Synopsis
Overwhelmed by his pending divorce from and the declining health of his father, Peter plans a getaway to Tulum, insistent he knows nothing of his sons plans to be there at the same time for a bachelor party.
Expand
Cast
Rosanna Arquette
Maria Pearce
Richard Benjamin
Simon Pearce
Griffin Dunne
Peter Pearce
Rosa Gilmore
Natalie Gold
Miles Heizer
Mickey Pearce
Echo Kellum
Chris
Marcia Jean Kurtz
Eunice Pearce
James Norton
Nick Pearce
Ian Owens
Lou Taylor Pucci
Aaron
John Ventimiglia
Sipple
Director
Noah Pritzker
Writer
Noah Pritzker
Composer
Robin Coudert
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
24 July 2025
World premiere
24 September 2023
Release date
23 January 2025
Israel
14
7 June 2024
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$348,172
Production
Rathaus Films, Pimienta Films, Bold Choices
Also known as
Men of Divorce, Ex-Husbands, Ex maridos, Exférjek, Ha'Be'alim Le'She'avar, Бывшие мужья
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree