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Poster of Photophobia
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Photophobia
6.4

Photophobia

, 2023
Photophobia
Czechia, Slovakia, Ukraine / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Photophobia
6.4

Synopsis

On a cold February morning, 12-year-old Niki and his family arrive at the Kharkiv metro station to take shelter from the terrifying war raging outside. For Niki's family, daylight is synonymous with mortal danger, and the boy is not allowed to leave the station premises, living under the constant glow of their neon lights. While aimlessly wandering around the abandoned cars and full platforms, Niki meets Vika (11), and a new world opens up to him. As their bond strengthens, the children find the courage once again to feel the sun on their faces.

Cast

Nikita Tyshchenko
Niki
Viktoriia Mats
Vika
Yana Yevdokymova
Niki's Mother
Yevhenii Borshch
Niki's Stepfather
Vitaly Pavlovitch
Cowboy
Tetiana Volodymyrivna Syrbu
Doctor
Anna Tyshchenko
Anya
Director Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarcik
Writer Ivan Ostrochovský, Marek Lescák, Pavol Pekarcik
Composer Michal Novinski, Roman Kurhan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Slovakia / Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 31 August 2023
Release date
23 November 2023 Czechia U
26 October 2023 Slovakia
5 June 2025 Ukraine
Production Punkchart films, Cinémotif Films, Radio and Television of Slovakia
Also known as
Photophobia, Svetloplachosť, Světloplachost, Światłowstręt, Святлабоязь

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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