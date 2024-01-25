Menu
Poster of National Theatre Live: Dear England
1 poster
National Theatre Live: Dear England 18+
Synopsis

The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game? With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt, to take team and country back to the promised land.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 January 2024
Release date
25 January 2024 Great Britain 15
25 January 2024 Ireland 15A
Worldwide Gross $1,700,251
Also known as
National Theatre Live: Dear England, Dear England, ナショナル・シアター・ライブ「ディア・イングランド」
Director
Rupert Goold
Rupert Goold
Cast
Josh Barrow
Tashinga Bepete
Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes
Sean Gilder
Gina McKee
Gina McKee
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
