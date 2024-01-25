The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game? With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt, to take team and country back to the promised land.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime3 hours 11 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere25 January 2024
Release date
25 January 2024
15
Ireland
15A
Worldwide Gross$1,700,251
Also known as
National Theatre Live: Dear England, Dear England, ナショナル・シアター・ライブ「ディア・イングランド」