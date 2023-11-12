During an unsuccessful burglary attempt, Jaroslav accidentally kills his old neighbour. His wife, Dana, concocts a plan to make the murder seem like an accident. Another neighbour stands in the way, however, whom they also have to eliminate. Dana convinces Jaroslav to help her. They attempt to use this incident to solve some of their financial problems. With the vision of easy money, the Stodolas start killing elderly people. Initially, they proceed to cover up the murders as accidents or suicide and the police do not do much to prove it otherwise.
Manzelé Stodolovi, Mr. and Mrs. Stodola, The Killers Next Door, Assassini della porta accanto, Härra ja proua Stodola, Manželé Stodolovi, Manželia Stodolovci, Os Assassinos ao Lado, Чета Стодоловых, 斯托多拉夫妇
Film rating
6.4
Rate12 votes
5.5IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.