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Poster of Mr. and Mrs. Stodola
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Mr. and Mrs. Stodola
6.4

Mr. and Mrs. Stodola

, 2023
Mr. and Mrs. Stodola
Czechia, Slovakia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mr. and Mrs. Stodola
6.4

Synopsis

During an unsuccessful burglary attempt, Jaroslav accidentally kills his old neighbour. His wife, Dana, concocts a plan to make the murder seem like an accident. Another neighbour stands in the way, however, whom they also have to eliminate. Dana convinces Jaroslav to help her. They attempt to use this incident to solve some of their financial problems. With the vision of easy money, the Stodolas start killing elderly people. Initially, they proceed to cover up the murders as accidents or suicide and the police do not do much to prove it otherwise.

Cast

Jan Hájek
Jaroslav
Lucie Zácková
Dana
Jelena Juklová
Matka
Dana Syslová
Kovárová
Alexej Pysko
Bárta
Dusan Sitek
Grolmus
Barbora Lukesová
Eva
Martina Jindrová
Vnuchka
Miluse Hradská
Bínová
Antonín Hardt
Bína
Director Petr Hátle
Writer Tomas Hruby, Petr Hátle
Composer Adam Levý
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 12 November 2023
Release date
29 February 2024 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $477,736
Production Ceská Televize, Nutprodukce
Also known as
Manzelé Stodolovi, Mr. and Mrs. Stodola, The Killers Next Door, Assassini della porta accanto, Härra ja proua Stodola, Manželé Stodolovi, Manželia Stodolovci, Os Assassinos ao Lado, Чета Стодоловых, 斯托多拉夫妇

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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