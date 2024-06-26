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Poster of Kalki 2898-AD
7.2
Kalki 2898-AD - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kalki 2898-AD
7.2

Kalki 2898-AD

, 2024
Kalki 2898-AD
India / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kalki 2898-AD
7.2
Kalki 2898-AD - trailer
Kalki 2898-AD  trailer

Synopsis

When the world is taken over by darkness, a new force will arise.

Cast

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Prabhas
Prabhas
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Disha Patani
Disha Patani
S.S. Rajamouli
S.S. Rajamouli
Kamal Haasan
Director Nag Ashwin
Writer Nag Ashwin
Composer Santhosh Narayanan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 22 August 2024
World premiere 26 June 2024
Release date
27 June 2024 Russia Ракета Релизинг
27 June 2024 Australia
27 June 2024 Brazil
27 June 2024 Canada 14A
5 July 2024 Czechia
27 June 2024 France
27 June 2024 Germany
27 June 2024 Great Britain 12A
27 June 2024 India UA
27 June 2024 Indonesia
27 June 2024 Ireland
27 June 2024 Israel
27 June 2024 Italy
3 January 2025 Japan
31 October 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
27 June 2024 Malaysia
27 June 2024 Mexico
27 June 2024 Norway
28 June 2024 Poland
27 June 2024 Singapore
27 June 2024 UAE TBC
26 June 2024 USA PG-13
31 October 2024 Uzbekistan 16+
Budget 6,000,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $125,857,438
Production Vyjayanthi Movies
Also known as
Kalki 2898-AD, Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas - Nag Ashwin Movie, Project K, Untitled Prabhas 21, Шамбала. Конец времён, Шамбала. Уақыт соңы, カルキ 2898-AD

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Write review

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kalki 2898-AD - trailer
Kalki 2898-AD Trailer
Kalki 2898-AD - trailer in russian
Kalki 2898-AD Trailer in russian
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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