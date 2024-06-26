Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Nag Ashwin
Writer
Nag Ashwin
Composer
Santhosh Narayanan
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 50 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
22 August 2024
World premiere
26 June 2024
Release date
|27 June 2024
|Russia
| Ракета Релизинг
|
|27 June 2024
|Australia
|
|
|27 June 2024
|Brazil
|
|
|27 June 2024
|Canada
|
|14A
|5 July 2024
|Czechia
|
|
|27 June 2024
|France
|
|
|27 June 2024
|Germany
|
|
|27 June 2024
|Great Britain
|
|12A
|27 June 2024
|India
|
|UA
|27 June 2024
|Indonesia
|
|
|27 June 2024
|Ireland
|
|
|27 June 2024
|Israel
|
|
|27 June 2024
|Italy
|
|
|3 January 2025
|Japan
|
|
|31 October 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|16+
|27 June 2024
|Malaysia
|
|
|27 June 2024
|Mexico
|
|
|27 June 2024
|Norway
|
|
|28 June 2024
|Poland
|
|
|27 June 2024
|Singapore
|
|
|27 June 2024
|UAE
|
|TBC
|26 June 2024
|USA
|
|PG-13
|31 October 2024
|Uzbekistan
|
|16+
Budget
6,000,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$125,857,438
Production
Vyjayanthi Movies
Also known as
Kalki 2898-AD, Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas - Nag Ashwin Movie, Project K, Untitled Prabhas 21, Шамбала. Конец времён, Шамбала. Уақыт соңы, カルキ 2898-AD