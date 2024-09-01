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Kinoafisha Films The Full House

The Full House

, 2024
The Full House
Great Britain / Action / 18+

Synopsis

An ex-war photographer suppresses his gruesome plan for revenge on a London gang, but after meeting a war fanatic, she sets him down a bloody, vengeful path.

Cast

Tony Fadil
Tony Fadil
Ethan Beck
Ian Burfield
Tony Beck
Paul J. Lane
Jacob Shaw
Dany Emozione
April Harley
Katrina Ross
Emily Shaw
Gary Webster
DCI Giggs
Neil Harget
Danny Steel
Orion Hunter
Jerry Rizla
Melchior Riemens
Skully
Tristan Woldhek
Jack Stone
Director Paul J. Lane
Writer Juliana Eklund, Paul J. Lane, Tony Fadil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 September 2024
Release date
1 September 2024 Great Britain
15 September 2024 USA
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production indie film rocket
Also known as
The Full House, House of the Rising Sun

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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