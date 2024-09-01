Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
Kinoafisha
Films
The Full House
The Full House
, 2024
The Full House
Great Britain / Action / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
An ex-war photographer suppresses his gruesome plan for revenge on a London gang, but after meeting a war fanatic, she sets him down a bloody, vengeful path.
Expand
Cast
Tony Fadil
Ethan Beck
Ian Burfield
Tony Beck
Paul J. Lane
Jacob Shaw
Dany Emozione
April Harley
Katrina Ross
Emily Shaw
Gary Webster
DCI Giggs
Neil Harget
Danny Steel
Orion Hunter
Jerry Rizla
Melchior Riemens
Skully
Tristan Woldhek
Jack Stone
Director
Paul J. Lane
Writer
Juliana Eklund
,
Paul J. Lane
,
Tony Fadil
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Production year
2024
World premiere
1 September 2024
Release date
1 September 2024
Great Britain
15 September 2024
USA
Budget
100,000 GBP
Production
indie film rocket
Also known as
The Full House, House of the Rising Sun
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 22 February 2024
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree