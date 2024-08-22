7.2The Forge
The Forge, 2024
USA / Family, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
19 year old Isaiah Wright lives for basketball and video games. A year out of high school, he still has no job, no plans, and no idea how to be a man. At odds with his single mother Cynthia, Isaiah is given an ultimatum – to step up or move out. Feeling the pull from his friends and the push from his mom, Isaiah is hired by Moore Fitness, unaware of how the owner will personally impact his life. With the prayers of his mother and unexpected guidance from his new mentor, Isaiah is forced to deal with his past, sacrifice his selfishness and discover how God might have a greater purpose for his life.
Cast
Karen Abercrombie
Miss Clara Williams
Priscilla Shirer
Elizabeth Jordan
Cameron Arnett
Joshua Moore
Tommy Woodard
Aspen Kennedy
Isaiah Wright
T.C. Stallings
Tony Jordan
B.J. Arnett
Janelle Moore
William Oliver
Jamal
McKalin
Keenan
Bobby Hardin Jr.
Andre
Alexandra Rose Frazier
Abigail Watson
Director Alex Kendrick
Writer Alex Kendrick, Stephen Kendrick
Composer Zack Leffew
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 October 2024
World premiere 22 August 2024
Release date
|29 August 2024
|Argentina
|29 August 2024
|Australia
|26 September 2024
|Brazil
|L
|23 August 2024
|Canada
|G
|29 August 2024
|Chile
|12 September 2024
|Colombia
|3 October 2024
|Dominican Republic
|23 August 2024
|Great Britain
|PG
|12 September 2024
|Guatemala
|25 September 2024
|Indonesia
|29 August 2024
|Mexico
|A
|5 September 2024
|Peru
|9 October 2024
|Philippines
|22 August 2024
|Puerto Rico
|PG
|24 August 2024
|Singapore
|PG
|29 August 2024
|Spain
|A
|23 August 2024
|USA
|PG
Worldwide Gross $40,395,051
Production Affirm Films, FaithStep Films, Kendrick Brothers
Also known as
The Forge, La Forja, A Forja: O Poder da Transformação, A lélekkovács, La fragua, La strada dell'anima, Przemiana, Yolun Başında, Кузница, 百鍊成鋼, 鑄鐵爐, Kendrick Brothers 2024 Film
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
This marks the first time that characters from their earlier picture, War Room, appear in a Kendrick Brothers film.
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