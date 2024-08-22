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Poster of The Forge
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Forge
7.2

The Forge

, 2024
The Forge
USA / Family, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Forge
7.2

Synopsis

19 year old Isaiah Wright lives for basketball and video games. A year out of high school, he still has no job, no plans, and no idea how to be a man. At odds with his single mother Cynthia, Isaiah is given an ultimatum – to step up or move out. Feeling the pull from his friends and the push from his mom, Isaiah is hired by Moore Fitness, unaware of how the owner will personally impact his life. With the prayers of his mother and unexpected guidance from his new mentor, Isaiah is forced to deal with his past, sacrifice his selfishness and discover how God might have a greater purpose for his life.

Cast

Karen Abercrombie
Miss Clara Williams
Priscilla Shirer
Elizabeth Jordan
Cameron Arnett
Joshua Moore
Ben VanderMey
Ben VanderMey
Tommy Woodard
Aspen Kennedy
Isaiah Wright
T.C. Stallings
Tony Jordan
B.J. Arnett
Janelle Moore
William Oliver
Jamal
McKalin
Keenan
Bobby Hardin Jr.
Andre
Alexandra Rose Frazier
Abigail Watson
Director Alex Kendrick
Writer Alex Kendrick, Stephen Kendrick
Composer Zack Leffew
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 October 2024
World premiere 22 August 2024
Release date
29 August 2024 Argentina
29 August 2024 Australia
26 September 2024 Brazil L
23 August 2024 Canada G
29 August 2024 Chile
12 September 2024 Colombia
3 October 2024 Dominican Republic
23 August 2024 Great Britain PG
12 September 2024 Guatemala
25 September 2024 Indonesia
29 August 2024 Mexico A
5 September 2024 Peru
9 October 2024 Philippines
22 August 2024 Puerto Rico PG
24 August 2024 Singapore PG
29 August 2024 Spain A
23 August 2024 USA PG
Worldwide Gross $40,395,051
Production Affirm Films, FaithStep Films, Kendrick Brothers
Also known as
The Forge, La Forja, A Forja: O Poder da Transformação, A lélekkovács, La fragua, La strada dell'anima, Przemiana, Yolun Başında, Кузница, 百鍊成鋼, 鑄鐵爐, Kendrick Brothers 2024 Film

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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