6.9Marco
Marco, 2024
Spain / Drama / 18+
Cast
Daniela Brown
Jordi Rico
Santi
Fermí Reixach
Pere
Iñigo de la Iglesia
Gil
Júlia Molins
Aina
Iñigo Gastesi
Rafa
Director Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga
Writer Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga, Jorge Gil Munarriz
Composer Aránzazu Calleja
Film details
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 January 2026
World premiere 30 August 2024
Release date
|7 May 2025
|France
|28 August 2025
|Greece
|8 November 2024
|Spain
Worldwide Gross $2,013,872
Production Atresmedia Cine, Atresmedia, BTeam Pictures
Also known as
Marco, Marco - The Invented Truth, Marco, l'énigme d'une vie, Marco: A Verdade Inventada, Marco: la verdad inventada, Marco. the Invented Truth, Μάρκο: Μια επινοημένη αλήθεια, Марко
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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