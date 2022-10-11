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Poster of Exhibition on Screen: Hopper - An American Love Story
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Exhibition on Screen: Hopper - An American Love Story
7.3

Exhibition on Screen: Hopper - An American Love Story

, 2022
Exhibition on Screen: Hopper - An American Love Story
Great Britain / Biography, Documentary, History / 18+
Poster of Exhibition on Screen: Hopper - An American Love Story
7.3

Synopsis

Countless painters, photographers, filmmakers and musicians have been influenced by Hopper's art – but who was he, and how did a struggling illustrator create such a bounty of notable work? This documentary takes a deep look into his art, his life, and his relationships from his early career as an illustrator; his wife giving up her own promising art career to be his manager; his critical and commercial acclaim; and in his own words—the enigmatic personality behind the brush…

Cast

Glen McCready
Edward Hopper
Francine Brody
Josephine Nivison Hopper
Ella Grabsky
Alta Hilsdale
Jon Rosenfeld
Robert Henri
Director Phil Grabsky
Composer Simon Farmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 11 October 2022
Release date
17 April 2023 Czechia 12+
18 October 2022 Great Britain
9 April 2024 Italy
16 March 2024 Poland
27 November 2024 South Korea ALL
Worldwide Gross $324,102
Also known as
Exhibition on Screen: Hopper - An American Love Story, A fotórealista Hopper, Edward Hopper - et amerikansk ikon, Hopper, Hopper - An American Love Story, Hopper: Una historia de amor americana, 호퍼: 아메리칸 러브스토리, EOS: Hopper - An American Love Story

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 6 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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