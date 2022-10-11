Exhibition on Screen: Hopper - An American Love Story
, 2022
Exhibition on Screen: Hopper - An American Love Story
Great Britain / Biography, Documentary, History / 18+
7.3
Synopsis
Countless painters, photographers, filmmakers and musicians have been influenced by Hopper's art – but who was he, and how did a struggling illustrator create such a bounty of notable work? This documentary takes a deep look into his art, his life, and his relationships from his early career as an illustrator; his wife giving up her own promising art career to be his manager; his critical and commercial acclaim; and in his own words—the enigmatic personality behind the brush…
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Film rating
7.3
Rate10 votes
7.2IMDb
Updated 6 August 2026
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.