Poster of Korni
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Korni

Korni

Korni 18+
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 20 August 2025
World premiere 22 February 2024
Release date
22 February 2024 Kazakhstan 14+
Production Stepp Film
Also known as
Korni, Корни, Juured, Raízes, Roots
Director
Ilya Tauchelov
Cast
Daniyar Tazhenov
Dulyga Akmolda
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
