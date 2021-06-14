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Poster of Heaven
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Heaven
8.0

Heaven

, 2021
Nebe
Czechia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Heaven
8.0

Synopsis

Tomáš Etzler worked for seven years as a foreign correspondent in China. He came to know a country that was developing at an admirably fast pace, was swayed by its energy, and for a moment believed that modernity could bring about political change as well. Before long, it dawned on him that many people would continue to be severely punished, and the regime would still keep most of the nation in a state of indecision and ignorance. Without neglecting that face of China today, Etzler chose to tell a story of hope in his personal documentary. Using the example of an orphanage for disabled children, he shows that the answer to collectivist brutality and ruthlessness can be mutual assistance, tolerance and empathy.

Cast

Tomás Etzler
Narrator
Director Tomás Etzler, Adéla Spaljová
Writer Tomás Etzler, Adéla Spaljová
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 14 June 2021
Release date
14 June 2021 Czechia
Also known as
Nebe, Cel, un orfenat a la Xina, Nebe – filmová zpověď Tomáše Etzlera

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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