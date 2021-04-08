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Poster of East of the Mountains
5.6
Kinoafisha Films East of the Mountains
5.6

East of the Mountains

, 2021
East of the Mountains
USA / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of East of the Mountains
5.6

Synopsis

When retired heart surgeon Ben Givens learns that he has terminal cancer, he takes his beloved dog back to his boyhood home in Eastern Washington, determined to end his life on his own terms. Ben's journey, though, takes an unexpected turn, and soon becomes an adventure against which he pits himself with characteristic stoicism, wit, and determination.

Cast

Tom Skerritt
Tom Skerritt
Ben Givens
Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino
Renee Givens
Wally Dalton
Aidan Givens
Annie Gonzalez
Dr. Anita Romero
Diego Collie
Derek
Victoria Summer Felix
Young Rachel
Jule Johnson
Young Ben
Lauren Du Pree
Christine
Nick Sage Palmieri
Kevin
Sharva Maynard
Bea Harden
Director S.J. Chiro
Writer David Guterson, Thane Swigart
Composer Les Hall
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 24 September 2021
World premiere 8 April 2021
Production Phantom Rock Films
Also known as
East of the Mountains, À l'est des montagnes, A Leste das Montanhas, Ao Leste das Montanhas, Dağların Yüreği, L'última aventura, La última aventura, 이스트 오브 마운틴스, East of the Mountains - Die letzte Jagd

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 16 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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