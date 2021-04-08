When retired heart surgeon Ben Givens learns that he has terminal cancer, he takes his beloved dog back to his boyhood home in Eastern Washington, determined to end his life on his own terms. Ben's journey, though, takes an unexpected turn, and soon becomes an adventure against which he pits himself with characteristic stoicism, wit, and determination.
East of the Mountains, À l'est des montagnes, A Leste das Montanhas, Ao Leste das Montanhas, Dağların Yüreği, L'última aventura, La última aventura, 이스트 오브 마운틴스, East of the Mountains - Die letzte Jagd
Film rating
5.6
Rate10 votes
5.7IMDb
Updated 16 February 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.