Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Tamzara
Kinoafisha Films Tamzara

Tamzara

, 2024
Тамзара
Armenia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tamzara

Synopsis

The main character of the film Tamzara is a dancer, her boyfriend Ruben chooses a career from the very beginning of the film, leaves Tamzara. Tamzara has not let anyone near her for a long time she has lost trust in everyone. But life seems to smile her again, and after Ato's long struggle, she falls in love with Ato. The boy comes from a traditional family, from a village, and his family is opposed to Tamzara, who is the complete opposite of their “girl”. Tamzara was having a wedding dance with Leia, who later turns out to be having an affair with her lover Ato, but finds out about it on the wedding day...

Cast

Vage Mkrtchyan
Aelita Gevorgyan
Manana Gevorgyan
Ashot Akobyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 2024

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 13 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more