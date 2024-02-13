The main character of the film Tamzara is a dancer, her boyfriend Ruben chooses a career from the very beginning of the film, leaves Tamzara. Tamzara has not let anyone near her for a long time she has lost trust in everyone. But life seems to smile her again, and after Ato's long struggle, she falls in love with Ato. The boy comes from a traditional family, from a village, and his family is opposed to Tamzara, who is the complete opposite of their “girl”. Tamzara was having a wedding dance with Leia, who later turns out to be having an affair with her lover Ato, but finds out about it on the wedding day...