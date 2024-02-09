Sachin pursues romance but finds himself caught between two potential partners, leading to amusing complications.
|29 August 2026
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In the song "Mini Maharani", Reenu utters "Dhaba Girls" as she and Karthika stand outside a motorway café. It acts as a deliberate nod to her and director Girish A.D.'s earlier film Super Sharanya, in which the protagonist and her friends refer to themselves as the "Dhaba Girls".