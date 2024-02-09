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Poster of Premalu
8.2
Premalu - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Premalu
8.2

Premalu

, 2024
Premalu
India / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Premalu
8.2
Premalu - Trailer
Premalu  Trailer

Synopsis

Sachin pursues romance but finds himself caught between two potential partners, leading to amusing complications.

 

Cast

Meenakshi Raveendran
Niharika
Althaf Salim
Akhila Bhargavan
Karthika
Mamitha Baiju
Reenu
Naslen
Sachin
Sangeeth Prathap
Amal Davis
Shyam Mohan
Aadhi
Mathew Thomas
Thomas
Syam Pushkaran
Pambavasan
Ayana Babu
Sachin's Sister
A.R. Raja Ganesh
Vignesh
Director Girish A.D.
Writer Girish A.D.
Composer Vishnu Vijay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 36 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 9 February 2024
Release date
29 August 2026 Russia Indian Films
15 February 2024 Australia
15 February 2024 Austria
9 February 2024 Bahrain
15 February 2024 Belgium
10 February 2024 Canada
15 February 2024 Denmark
21 February 2024 France
15 February 2024 Germany
16 February 2024 Great Britain 12A
9 February 2024 India U
15 February 2024 Ireland
9 February 2024 Kuwait
15 February 2024 Malta
15 February 2024 New Zealand
9 February 2024 Oman
9 February 2024 Qatar
9 February 2024 Saudi Arabia
9 February 2024 UAE 18ТС
10 February 2024 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,342,985
Production Bhavana Studios
Also known as
Premalu, Любовь, பிரேமலு, ప్రేమలు

Film rating

8.2
Rate 16 votes
7.8 IMDb
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Updated 3 March 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Premalu - Trailer
Premalu Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

In the song "Mini Maharani", Reenu utters "Dhaba Girls" as she and Karthika stand outside a motorway café. It acts as a deliberate nod to her and director Girish A.D.'s earlier film Super Sharanya, in which the protagonist and her friends refer to themselves as the "Dhaba Girls".

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