Upadhyaksha Cinema is a sequel of Adhyaksha Cinema. Naarayana, the vice president of Chi Thu Sanga, stands in the way and avoids all the work done by Shivarudre Gowda in Gejje Pura. The Shivarudre Gowda keeps Naarayana working in their house to pay off his father's debt. At Gowda's house, Narayan falls in love with Gowda's daughter Anjali and takes her away from home. The police and the rowdies give chase to find him. Naarayana will be caught by the police. Then what happened to Naarayana? What happened to Anjali? Will the president come when the vice president is in trouble..!? What will Shivarudre Gowda do to Narayana for the mistake of loving his daughter..!? Will Anjali Naarayan get married? What will be the reaction of friends and village people when they come to know all this..? This Upadhyaksha is the story that has all the elements.