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Poster of Upadhyaksha
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Upadhyaksha
7.7

Upadhyaksha

, 2024
Upadhyaksha
India / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Upadhyaksha
7.7

Synopsis

Upadhyaksha Cinema is a sequel of Adhyaksha Cinema. Naarayana, the vice president of Chi Thu Sanga, stands in the way and avoids all the work done by Shivarudre Gowda in Gejje Pura. The Shivarudre Gowda keeps Naarayana working in their house to pay off his father's debt. At Gowda's house, Narayan falls in love with Gowda's daughter Anjali and takes her away from home. The police and the rowdies give chase to find him. Naarayana will be caught by the police. Then what happened to Naarayana? What happened to Anjali? Will the president come when the vice president is in trouble..!? What will Shivarudre Gowda do to Narayana for the mistake of loving his daughter..!? Will Anjali Naarayan get married? What will be the reaction of friends and village people when they come to know all this..? This Upadhyaksha is the story that has all the elements.

Cast

Chikkanna
Narayana
P. Ravi Shankar
Shiva Rudregowda
Veena Sundar
Sadhu Kokila
Malaika Vasupal
Anjali
Dharmanna Kadur
Kari Subbu
Keerthiraj
Director Anil Kumar
Writer Anil Kumar, K.L. Rajshekar
Composer Arjun Janya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 33 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 January 2024
Release date
25 January 2024 India
1 February 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $3,386
Production DN Cinemas, Umapathy Films
Also known as
Upadhyaksha

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 31 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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