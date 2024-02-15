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Poster of She's Obsessed with My Husband
5.6
She's Obsessed with My Husband - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films She's Obsessed with My Husband
5.6

She's Obsessed with My Husband

, 2024
She's Obsessed with My Husband
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of She's Obsessed with My Husband
5.6
She's Obsessed with My Husband - Trailer
She's Obsessed with My Husband  Trailer

Synopsis

For over 20 years, Violet has carried an obsessive torch of love for Garrett, the handsome boy she once dated in high school. Now 40, Violet moves in next door to Garrett, determined to destroy his marriage and take her "rightful"...

Cast

Alissa Filoramo
Violet
Matthew Pohlkamp
Garrett
Aryè Campos
Daisy
Taylor Castro
Allison
Sharlize True
Andrew Ghai
Oliver
Zach De Nardi
Mason
Julie A. Harris
Claudia
Cj Hammond
Det. Lin
Jessica Ceaser
Gina
Sam Wasylenko
Teen Garrett
Director Doug Campbell
Writer David Chester
Composer Marc Jovani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 February 2024
World premiere 15 February 2024
Release date
15 February 2024 USA
Production Concord Films
Also known as
She's Obsessed with My Husband, Ex-boyfriend Obsession, Ossessione dal passato, The Woman Next Door

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
4.9 IMDb
Updated 25 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
She's Obsessed with My Husband - Trailer
She's Obsessed with My Husband Trailer
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