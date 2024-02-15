Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
She's Obsessed with My Husband
5.6
She's Obsessed with My Husband
, 2024
She's Obsessed with My Husband
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
5.6
She's Obsessed with My Husband
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
For over 20 years, Violet has carried an obsessive torch of love for Garrett, the handsome boy she once dated in high school. Now 40, Violet moves in next door to Garrett, determined to destroy his marriage and take her "rightful"...
Expand
Cast
Alissa Filoramo
Violet
Matthew Pohlkamp
Garrett
Aryè Campos
Daisy
Taylor Castro
Allison
Sharlize True
Andrew Ghai
Oliver
Zach De Nardi
Mason
Julie A. Harris
Claudia
Cj Hammond
Det. Lin
Jessica Ceaser
Gina
Sam Wasylenko
Teen Garrett
Director
Doug Campbell
Writer
David Chester
Composer
Marc Jovani
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
15 February 2024
World premiere
15 February 2024
Release date
15 February 2024
USA
Production
Concord Films
Also known as
She's Obsessed with My Husband, Ex-boyfriend Obsession, Ossessione dal passato, The Woman Next Door
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
12
votes
4.9
IMDb
Updated 25 February 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
She's Obsessed with My Husband
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree