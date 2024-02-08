When an unidentified hiker is found deceased in the Florida wilderness, authorities release a sketch. Multiple hikers call in claiming to have met the man. There's only one problem – he never told them his name. It would take two years, thousands of devoted internet sleuths, and a miracle of science to identify him, and that's when the trouble really starts.
Nicholas ThompsonThe great mystery is: why did no one find him? And part of it is because he did a really good job of hiding his tracks. And the sad part of it is is because no one was looking for him. Because he was an asshole.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.