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Poster of They Called Him Mostly Harmless
6.1
They Called Him Mostly Harmless - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films They Called Him Mostly Harmless
6.1

They Called Him Mostly Harmless

, 2024
They Called Him Mostly Harmless
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of They Called Him Mostly Harmless
6.1
They Called Him Mostly Harmless - Trailer
They Called Him Mostly Harmless  Trailer

Synopsis

When an unidentified hiker is found deceased in the Florida wilderness, authorities release a sketch. Multiple hikers call in claiming to have met the man. There's only one problem – he never told them his name. It would take two years, thousands of devoted internet sleuths, and a miracle of science to identify him, and that's when the trouble really starts.

Cast

Kristin Adams
Self - Criminal Research Investigator
Marge Creech
Self - Hiker
Brandon Dowell
Self - Hiker
Kelly Fairbanks
Self - Trail Angel
Kristine Gill
Self - CCSO Public Relations
Mike Gormley
Trail Angel
Mike Gormley
Trail Angel
Christie Harris
Self - Internet Sleuth
David Hurm
Self - Lead Detective
David Mittelman
Self - Othram CEO
Kristen Mittelman
Self - CDO of Othram
Director Patricia E. Gillespie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 February 2024
World premiere 8 February 2024
Production Anchor Entertainment, Investigation Discovery
Also known as
They Called Him Mostly Harmless, Casi inofensivo, Jobbára ártalmatlan, Le campeur inconnu, Nazywali go Mostly Harmless, 他们说他几乎无害

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 30 January 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
They Called Him Mostly Harmless - Trailer
They Called Him Mostly Harmless Trailer
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Quotes

Nicholas Thompson The great mystery is: why did no one find him? And part of it is because he did a really good job of hiding his tracks. And the sad part of it is is because no one was looking for him. Because he was an asshole.
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