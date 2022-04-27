Menu
Russian
Poster of Te dua, zimi mene
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Te dua, zimi mene

Te dua, zimi mene

Te dua, zimi mene 18+
Country North Macedonia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 27 April 2022
Release date
25 January 2024 Montenegro
25 January 2024 Serbia
Production Emperor Production
Also known as
Te dua, I Swear, I love you, I swear
Director
Marjan Gavrilovski
Cast
Nikola Kuzelov
Atanas Atanasovski
Valentin Vidovic
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
