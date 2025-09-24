Menu
Kinoafisha Films Khodzha Nasreddin

Khodzha Nasreddin

Khodzha Nasreddin 18+
Synopsis

Khodzha Nasreddin saves the donkey from the heat. Now he is in the service of Khodzha, from which all his adventures begin. Donkey lives, works, cannot raise his head, but meeting with Khodzha will turn his world upside down.
Country Kazakhstan / Russia / Turkey / Uzbekistan
Production year 2024
Release date
24 September 2025 Russia
Production Bazelevs Production, Yerli Film
Also known as
Hodja Nasreddin, Ходжа Насреддин
Director
Timur Bekmambetov
Timur Bekmambetov
Cast and Crew
