No poster for this film
Films
Khodzha Nasreddin
Khodzha Nasreddin
Khodzha Nasreddin
18+
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Synopsis
Khodzha Nasreddin saves the donkey from the heat. Now he is in the service of Khodzha, from which all his adventures begin. Donkey lives, works, cannot raise his head, but meeting with Khodzha will turn his world upside down.
Country
Kazakhstan / Russia / Turkey / Uzbekistan
Production year
2024
Release date
24 September 2025
Russia
Production
Bazelevs Production, Yerli Film
Also known as
Hodja Nasreddin, Ходжа Насреддин
Director
Timur Bekmambetov
Similar films for Khodzha Nasreddin
0.0
Quixote’s – The Heirs of La Mancha
(2018)
5.3
Don Quixote
(2015)
4.4
Donkey Xote
(2007)
5.8
El caballero Don Quijote
(2002)
5.4
Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina
(1989)
6.6
Osvobozhdennyy Don Kikhot
(1987)
4.9
Taste of Halva
(1975)
7.7
Don Quixote
(1957)
7.2
Nasreddin in Bukhara
(1943)
6.4
Don Quixote
(1933)
