Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Infiltrator
7.8
Kinoafisha Films The Infiltrator
7.8

The Infiltrator

, 2024
La infiltrada
Spain / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Infiltrator
7.8

Synopsis

Aranzazu Berradre Marín was the pseudonym under which a national policewoman infiltrated terrorist group ETA. When she was only 20, the young woman managed to enter the gang by presenting herself as a militant of the Movement of Conscientious Objection of Logroño, being the only woman who lived in an apartment with ETA leaders. During her infiltration, she made possible the dismantling of the Donosti commando at a crucial moment when the gang was falsely declaring a truce.

Cast

Carolina Yuste
Arantxa
Luis Tosar
Luis Tosar
Ángel
Iñigo Gastesi
Kepa
Diego Anido
Diego Anido
Sergio
Nausicaa Bonnín
Nausicaa Bonnín
Andrea
Pepe Ocio
Bodhi
Jorge Rueda
Mario
Víctor Clavijo
Teruel
Carlos Troya
Zoido
Asier Hernández
Asier Hernández
Joseba
Director Arantxa Echevarría
Writer Arantxa Echevarría, Amèlia Mora, María Luisa Gutiérrez
Composer Fernando Velázquez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 24 June 2025
World premiere 30 September 2024
Release date
27 November 2025 Argentina +13
4 September 2025 Chile 14
18 September 2025 Colombia
19 June 2025 Greece
8 January 2026 Guatemala
21 August 2025 Mexico C
27 June 2025 Romania
11 October 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $11,306,097
Production Atresmedia Cine, Beta Fiction Spain, Bowfinger International Pictures
Also known as
La infiltrada, Undercover, Agentka, L'infiltrata, Διπλή ταυτότητα, Під прикриттям, The Infiltrator

Film rating

7.8
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more