7.8La infiltrada
The Infiltrator, 2024
Spain / Thriller / 18+
Synopsis
Aranzazu Berradre Marín was the pseudonym under which a national policewoman infiltrated terrorist group ETA. When she was only 20, the young woman managed to enter the gang by presenting herself as a militant of the Movement of Conscientious Objection of Logroño, being the only woman who lived in an apartment with ETA leaders. During her infiltration, she made possible the dismantling of the Donosti commando at a crucial moment when the gang was falsely declaring a truce.
Cast
Carolina Yuste
Arantxa
Iñigo Gastesi
Kepa
Pepe Ocio
Bodhi
Jorge Rueda
Mario
Carlos Troya
Zoido
Director Arantxa Echevarría
Writer Arantxa Echevarría, Amèlia Mora, María Luisa Gutiérrez
Composer Fernando Velázquez
Film details
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 24 June 2025
World premiere 30 September 2024
Release date
|27 November 2025
|Argentina
|+13
|4 September 2025
|Chile
|14
|18 September 2025
|Colombia
|19 June 2025
|Greece
|8 January 2026
|Guatemala
|21 August 2025
|Mexico
|C
|27 June 2025
|Romania
|11 October 2024
|Spain
Worldwide Gross $11,306,097
Production Atresmedia Cine, Beta Fiction Spain, Bowfinger International Pictures
Also known as
La infiltrada, Undercover, Agentka, L'infiltrata, Διπλή ταυτότητα, Під прикриттям, The Infiltrator
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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