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Poster of Hubba
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Hubba
7.6

Hubba

, 2024
Hubba
India / Comedy, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Hubba
7.6

Synopsis

A political thriller based on the life of Hubba Shyamal Das, a gangster, often referred to as the ‘Dawood Ibrahim of Hooghly’, who was booked in over 30 cases, including murder, extortion and drug smuggling. Inspired by true stories.

Cast

Loknath Dey
Mosharraf Karim
Hubba
Tanisa islam Mahi
Maya
Sajjadul Ahamed Riyad
Broh
Indraneil Sengupta
CID officer
Ajmaine Al Arafat
Soumen Chakraborty
Young Bapi
Anjum Rahul
Rahul
Director Bratya Basu
Writer Bratya Basu
Composer Prabuddha Banerjee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 12 December 2025
World premiere 18 January 2024
Release date
19 January 2024 Great Britain 15
19 January 2024 India
18 January 2024 UAE PG15
Worldwide Gross $500
Production Friend's Communication
Also known as
Hubba, हुब्बा

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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