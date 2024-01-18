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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Hubba
7.6
Hubba
, 2024
Hubba
India / Comedy, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.6
Synopsis
A political thriller based on the life of Hubba Shyamal Das, a gangster, often referred to as the ‘Dawood Ibrahim of Hooghly’, who was booked in over 30 cases, including murder, extortion and drug smuggling. Inspired by true stories.
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Cast
Loknath Dey
Mosharraf Karim
Hubba
Tanisa islam Mahi
Maya
Sajjadul Ahamed Riyad
Broh
Indraneil Sengupta
CID officer
Ajmaine Al Arafat
Soumen Chakraborty
Young Bapi
Anjum Rahul
Rahul
Director
Bratya Basu
Writer
Bratya Basu
Composer
Prabuddha Banerjee
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 25 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
12 December 2025
World premiere
18 January 2024
Release date
19 January 2024
Great Britain
15
19 January 2024
India
18 January 2024
UAE
PG15
Worldwide Gross
$500
Production
Friend's Communication
Also known as
Hubba, हुब्बा
More
Film rating
7.6
Rate
12
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 17 January 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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