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Poster of El Askandarany
4.0
Kinoafisha Films El Askandarany
4.0

El Askandarany

, 2024
El Askandarany
Egypt / Action / 18+
Poster of El Askandarany
4.0

Synopsis

The story unfolds in Alexandria, where Haj Ali Eskandarany is revered as the city's leader for his benevolence towards the humble and needy, and his care for everyone. However, a bitter conflict ensues between Haj Ali and his son Bakr, whose aspirations for power and wealth without effort stand in stark contrast to his hardworking cousin, Younis. Bakr competes with Younis also for the affections of Qamar, the woman he loves. As tensions escalate, Bakr commits a significant error, resulting in his expulsion by his father.

Cast

Bayoumi Fouad
Essam Elsaka
Zaki
Mahmoud Hafez
Ahmed El Awadi
Bakr el-Iskandrani
Zeina
Qamar
Hussein Fahmy
Yorgho
Nadyah Abbas
Raisah
Salah Abdalla
Mursi
Sahar Abdulhameed
Ali's third wife
Muhammad Salah Adam
Rehab El Gamal
Maqbulah
Fatimah El-Awadhi
Ilina as child
Director Khaled Youssef
Writer Osama Anwar Okasha
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 4 January 2024
Release date
4 January 2024 Egypt
11 January 2024 UAE
Budget 1,000,000 EGP
Production Misr Arabia Film Production and Distribution
Also known as
El-Iskandarani, The Alexandrian, El Eskandrany, الاسكندراني

Film rating

4.0
Rate 15 votes
3.8 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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