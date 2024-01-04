The story unfolds in Alexandria, where Haj Ali Eskandarany is revered as the city's leader for his benevolence towards the humble and needy, and his care for everyone. However, a bitter conflict ensues between Haj Ali and his son Bakr, whose aspirations for power and wealth without effort stand in stark contrast to his hardworking cousin, Younis. Bakr competes with Younis also for the affections of Qamar, the woman he loves. As tensions escalate, Bakr commits a significant error, resulting in his expulsion by his father.
|4 January 2024
|Egypt
|11 January 2024
|UAE