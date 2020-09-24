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Poster of Percy Vs. Goliath
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Percy Vs. Goliath
6.4

Percy Vs. Goliath

, 2020
Percy
Canada / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Percy Vs. Goliath
6.4

Synopsis

Percy Schmeiser, a third-generation farmer, gets sued by a corporate giant for allegedly using their patented seeds. With little resources to fight a legal battle, Percy joins forces with up-and-coming attorney Jackson Weaver and environmental activist Rebecca Salcau for a monumental case that leads all the way to the Supreme Court.

Cast

Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken
Percy Schmeiser
Roberta Maxwell
Roberta Maxwell
Louise Schmeiser
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci
Rebecca Salcau
Zach Braff
Zach Braff
Jackson Weaver
Adam Beach
Adam Beach
Alton Kelly
Luke Kirby
Luke Kirby
Peter Schmeiser
Andrea del Campo
Brenda Kelly
Martin Donovan
Martin Donovan
Rick Aarons
Peter Stebbings
Peter Stebbings
Monique Alvarez
Daina Leitold
Bradley Sawatzky
Bradley Sawatzky
Director Clark Johnson
Writer Garfield Lindsay Miller, Hilary Pryor, Maureen Dorey, Deborah Wilton
Composer Steven MacKinnon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 30 April 2021
World premiere 24 September 2020
Release date
10 June 2021 Australia PG
1 July 2021 France TP
1 July 2021 Germany 6
9 October 2020 Portugal M/12
Worldwide Gross $79,754
Production Scythia Films, Deepak Kumar Films, Concourse Media
Also known as
Percy, Percy Vs. Goliath, David gegen Goliath - Der unglaubliche aber wahre Kampf des Percy Schmeiser, Il processo Percy, L'affaire Percy, Percy contra Goliat, Percy proti Goljatu, Percy Vs Golias, Percy Vs Goliath, Seeds, Uma Voz Contra o Poder, Una voz contra el poder, Άνισος αγώνας, Перси

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 29 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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