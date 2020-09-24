Percy Schmeiser, a third-generation farmer, gets sued by a corporate giant for allegedly using their patented seeds. With little resources to fight a legal battle, Percy joins forces with up-and-coming attorney Jackson Weaver and environmental activist Rebecca Salcau for a monumental case that leads all the way to the Supreme Court.
ProductionScythia Films, Deepak Kumar Films, Concourse Media
Also known as
Percy, Percy Vs. Goliath, David gegen Goliath - Der unglaubliche aber wahre Kampf des Percy Schmeiser, Il processo Percy, L'affaire Percy, Percy contra Goliat, Percy proti Goljatu, Percy Vs Golias, Percy Vs Goliath, Seeds, Uma Voz Contra o Poder, Una voz contra el poder, Άνισος αγώνας, Перси
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
Updated 29 December 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.