In this special documentary that inspired a two-season television series, scientists and other experts speculate about what the Earth, animal life, and plant life might be like if, suddenly, humanity no longer existed, as well as the effect humanity's disappearance might have on the artificial aspects of civilization.
Cast
James Lurie
Narrator US
Struan Rodger
Narrator UK
John Anderson
Self
David Brin
Self
Bill Bruninga
Self
Ron Chesser
Self
Ray Coppinger
Self
Eric Doehne
Self
Sergey Gashchak
Self
John Hadidian
Self
DirectorDavid de Vries
WriterDavid de Vries, Douglas Cohen, Louis Tarantino
Life After People, After Days, Afuta Deizu, Élet az emberek után, Il mondo senza di noi, La tierra sin humanos, Una Tierra libre de humanos, Une vie après l'homme, Будущее планеты: Жизнь после людей, Живот после људи, ライフ・アフター・ピープル, 人類消失後, 인류 멸망 그 후
Film rating
7.3
Rate10 votes
7.3IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Quotes
NarratorTime has run out for man. Our hold on the planet is over. Welcome to Earth. Population: zero.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.