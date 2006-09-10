ProductionLeft Turn Films, Lipsync Productions, MEDIA Programme of the European Union
Also known as
Cashback, Belleza invaluable, 超市夜未眠, Bem-Vindo ao Turno da Noite, Cashback, Bem-vindo ao Turno da Noite, Cashback: La beauté du temps, Despertando al deseo, Frozen Time, Gryni pinigai, Tìm Lại Cảm Xúc, Vahetusraha, Visszajáró pénz, Zamana güzellik Kat, Возврат, Живот на пауза, Решта, 캐쉬백, フローズン・タイム, 愛情回水, 找零, 现金回馈, 超市未眠夜, 爱情回水, Сдача, Возврат денег
Ben WillisOnce upon a time, I wanted to know what love was. Love is there if you want it to be. You just have to see that it's wrapped in beauty and hidden away in between the seconds of your life. If you don't stop for a minute, you might miss it.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.