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Poster of Cashback
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Cashback
7.1

Cashback

, 2006
Cashback
Great Britain / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Cashback
7.1

Synopsis

After a painful breakup, Ben develops insomnia. To kill time, he starts working the late night shift at the local supermarket, where his artistic imagination runs wild.

Cast

Michelle Ryan
Michelle Ryan
Suzy
Sean Biggerstaff
Ben Willis
Shaun Evans
Sean Higgins
Emilia Fox
Emilia Fox
Sharon Pintey
Celesta Hodge
Nia Roberts
Samantha Bloom
Katrine Falkenberg
Marc Pickering
Jared Harris
Jared Harris
Erica Ellis
Canteen Lady
Jay Bowen
Steve Jenkins
Director Sean Ellis
Writer Sean Ellis
Composer Guy Farley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 12 October 2006
World premiere 10 September 2006
Release date
19 July 2007 Australia
17 January 2007 Belgium AL
23 March 2007 Bulgaria
16 March 2007 Canada
25 September 2008 Chile
2 November 2007 Denmark
17 January 2007 France TP
26 March 2007 Germany 12
9 May 2008 Great Britain 15
31 May 2007 Greece K15
9 May 2008 Ireland 15
1 February 2007 Israel
26 January 2008 Japan R15+
18 April 2008 Mexico B-15
7 June 2007 Netherlands 12
9 May 2008 Philippines
8 May 2008 Portugal M/12
2 August 2007 Singapore M18
3 May 2007 South Korea 18
11 April 2008 Spain 12
1 June 2007 Sweden Btl
25 May 2007 Turkey 18+
Worldwide Gross $2,294,291
Production Left Turn Films, Lipsync Productions, MEDIA Programme of the European Union
Also known as
Cashback, Belleza invaluable, 超市夜未眠, Bem-Vindo ao Turno da Noite, Cashback, Bem-vindo ao Turno da Noite, Cashback: La beauté du temps, Despertando al deseo, Frozen Time, Gryni pinigai, Tìm Lại Cảm Xúc, Vahetusraha, Visszajáró pénz, Zamana güzellik Kat, Возврат, Живот на пауза, Решта, 캐쉬백, フローズン・タイム, 愛情回水, 找零, 现金回馈, 超市未眠夜, 爱情回水, Сдача, Возврат денег

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 27 December 2023

Quotes

Ben Willis Once upon a time, I wanted to know what love was. Love is there if you want it to be. You just have to see that it's wrapped in beauty and hidden away in between the seconds of your life. If you don't stop for a minute, you might miss it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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