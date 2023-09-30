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Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
7.6
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
, 2023
Going to Mars
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.6
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
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Synopsis
Intimate vérité, archival footage, and visually innovative treatments of poetry take us on a journey through the dreamscape of legendary queer poet Nikki Giovanni as she reflects on her life and legacy.
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Cast
Taraji P. Henson
Novella Nelson
Nikki Giovanni
James Baldwin
Amiri Baraka
Marion Barry Jr.
Director
Joe Brewster
,
Michèle Stephenson
Writer
Joe Brewster
,
Michèle Stephenson
Composer
Chris Pattishall
,
Samora Pinderhughes
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
8 January 2024
World premiere
30 September 2023
Production
Confluential Films, Doc Society, Bertha Doc Society Journalism Fund
Also known as
Going to Mars, Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, Wyprawa na Marsa z Nikki Giovanni, Путешествие на Марс
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
6.8
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