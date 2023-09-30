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Poster of Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
7.6
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
7.6

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

, 2023
Going to Mars
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
7.6
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project - trailer
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project  trailer

Synopsis

Intimate vérité, archival footage, and visually innovative treatments of poetry take us on a journey through the dreamscape of legendary queer poet Nikki Giovanni as she reflects on her life and legacy.

Cast

Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Novella Nelson
Nikki Giovanni
James Baldwin
Amiri Baraka
Marion Barry Jr.
Director Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson
Writer Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson
Composer Chris Pattishall, Samora Pinderhughes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 8 January 2024
World premiere 30 September 2023
Production Confluential Films, Doc Society, Bertha Doc Society Journalism Fund
Also known as
Going to Mars, Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, Wyprawa na Marsa z Nikki Giovanni, Путешествие на Марс

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project - trailer
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project Trailer
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