Synopsis

The story of one day - August 12, 2012. The Earl's Court Exhibition Center in London is filled with fans. Millions of viewers around the world are waiting for the start of the broadcast of the final volleyball game among men's teams, which will determine the winner of the XXX Olympic Games. The Russian team that has never won gold. And the Brazilian national team, caressed by contracts, victories and loyal fans. Many people think that the outcome of the game is predetermined. But few people yet know what place this final occupies in the life of each of the Russian athletes.

Final - final trailer
Final  final trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 26 September 2025
World premiere 8 May 2025
Release date
8 May 2025 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Production Tvorcheskoye obyedineniye Misteriya
Also known as
Final, Финал
Director
Oleg Presnyakov
Vladimir Presnyakov
Cast
Denis Shvedov
Denis Shvedov
Vadim Sosnin
Vadim Sosnin
Vlada Erofeeva
Vlada Erofeeva
Igor Kostolevskiy
Igor Kostolevskiy
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.8
Rate 37 votes
5.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3244 In the Drama genre  1210 In the Sport genre  53 In films of Russia  483
Film Reviews
ppts 12 May 2025, 10:42
Это худший фильм за последние 5 лет, что смотрели в кинотеатрах. Возможно, «Тренер» и «Движение вверх» задрали планку, но это даже не то что 800… Read more…
User 11 May 2025, 18:54
Не в обиду режиссёру, но фильм плохой! Читал отзывы других люлей и был ошарашен от этого «прекрасный фильм!», «Чудо кинематографии». Фильм называется… Read more…
Final - final trailer
Final Final trailer
Final - teaser-trailer
Final Teaser-trailer
Stills
