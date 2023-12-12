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4.3
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Chick Flick
4.3
Chick Flick
, 2023
Chick Flick
USA / Comedy / 18+
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4.3
Chick Flick
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Louise Linton
Claire
Samuel Page
Kyle
Matthew Mark Nichols
Donald Taylor
Jacob Dockser
Lewis
Aida Takyrbasheva
Tiffany
Director
Louise Linton
Writer
Louise Linton
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
12 December 2023
World premiere
12 December 2023
Production
Stormchaser Films
Also known as
Chick Flick
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Film rating
4.3
Rate
15
votes
4.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 19 February 2026
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