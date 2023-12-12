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Poster of Chick Flick
4.3
Chick Flick - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Chick Flick
4.3

Chick Flick

, 2023
Chick Flick
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Chick Flick
4.3
Chick Flick - Trailer
Chick Flick  Trailer

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Louise Linton
Louise Linton
Claire
Samuel Page
Samuel Page
Kyle
Matthew Mark Nichols
Donald Taylor
Jacob Dockser
Lewis
Aida Takyrbasheva
Tiffany
Director Louise Linton
Writer Louise Linton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 12 December 2023
World premiere 12 December 2023
Production Stormchaser Films
Also known as
Chick Flick

Film rating

4.3
Rate 15 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Chick Flick - Trailer
Chick Flick Trailer
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