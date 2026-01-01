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About
Filmography
Louise Linton
Louise Linton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Linton
Louise Linton
Louise Linton
Date of Birth
21 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.4
Lions for Lambs
(2007)
6.2
The Echo
(2008)
5.3
The Midnight Man
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2016
2008
2007
All
5
Films
5
Writer
1
Producer
1
Director
1
Actress
5
4.4
Chick Flick
Chick Flick
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever
Horror
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
The Midnight Man
The Midnight Man
Horror
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Echo
The Echo
Mystery, Horror, Drama, Thriller
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Lions for Lambs
Lions for Lambs
Drama
2007, USA
Watch trailer
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