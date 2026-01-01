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Louise Linton
Louise Linton Louise Linton
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Linton

Louise Linton

Louise Linton

Date of Birth
21 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Lions for Lambs 6.4
Lions for Lambs (2007)
The Echo 6.2
The Echo (2008)
The Midnight Man 5.3
The Midnight Man (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chick Flick 4.4
Chick Flick Chick Flick
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Cabin Fever 4.8
Cabin Fever Cabin Fever
Horror 2016, USA
Watch trailer
The Midnight Man 5.3
The Midnight Man The Midnight Man
Horror 2016, USA
Watch trailer
The Echo 6.3
The Echo The Echo
Mystery, Horror, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Lions for Lambs 6.4
Lions for Lambs Lions for Lambs
Drama 2007, USA
Watch trailer
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