When 9-year-old Megan dedicates her Christmas wish to helping her mom Cara find love, she enlists the help of their blended family to make it come true. But when the letter goes viral, will Cara realize that what she was looking for was on her doorstop the whole time?
ProductionReel One Entertainment, Champlain Media, CMW Lakeside Productions
Also known as
It's a Christmas Thing, Maman Noël cherche l'amour, A Wish for Christmas, Cosas de Navidad, Das perfekte Weihnachts-Date, Es cosa de la Navidad, Il più bel regalo di Natale, Neočekivana ljubav za Božić, Peppermint and Postcards, Świąteczne życzenie Megan, Szerelem karácsonyra, Ziemassvētku būšana, Это Рождество, Peppermint & Postcards
Film rating
6.9
Rate15 votes
6.2IMDb
Updated 5 December 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.