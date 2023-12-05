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Poster of Peppermint and Postcards
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Peppermint and Postcards
6.9

Peppermint and Postcards

, 2023
It's a Christmas Thing
Canada / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Peppermint and Postcards
6.9

Synopsis

When 9-year-old Megan dedicates her Christmas wish to helping her mom Cara find love, she enlists the help of their blended family to make it come true. But when the letter goes viral, will Cara realize that what she was looking for was on her doorstop the whole time?

Cast

Ella Cannon
Cara
Christopher Russell
Christopher Russell
Chet
Benjamin J Stevens
Maxwell
Justin Lacey
Adam
Dave Kenneth MacKinnon
Postman
Amelia Harrison
Megan
Curtis Lovell
Ned
Mia Harris
Suzette
Rhys Cawley
Chris
Dalias Blake
Nigel
Director Jim Cliffe
Writer Hayley November
Composer Stephen Graziano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 10 December 2023
World premiere 5 December 2023
Production Reel One Entertainment, Champlain Media, CMW Lakeside Productions
Also known as
It's a Christmas Thing, Maman Noël cherche l'amour, A Wish for Christmas, Cosas de Navidad, Das perfekte Weihnachts-Date, Es cosa de la Navidad, Il più bel regalo di Natale, Neočekivana ljubav za Božić, Peppermint and Postcards, Świąteczne życzenie Megan, Szerelem karácsonyra, Ziemassvētku būšana, Это Рождество, Peppermint & Postcards

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 5 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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