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7.0
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A Cowboy Christmas Romance
7.0
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
, 2023
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
USA / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
7.0
Synopsis
When pro real estate 'closer' Lexie Crenshaw is sent to her hometown of Tubac, AZ to close on a big ranch before Christmas, she is soon forced to confront former family drama as well as the sexy ranch owner who refuses to sell his home.
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Cast
Adam Senn
Coby Mason
Mary-Margaret Humes
Millie Mason
Bruce Thomas
Harrison Crenshaw
Matt Hish
Jana Kramer
Lexie Crenshaw
Max Ehrich
Jack Crenshaw
Reagan Marum
Abby Mason
Sterling Jones
Walton Crenshaw
Dominique Toney
Simone Hayes
Cassie Randolph
Michelle
Lisa Ellee
Jan
Director
Jake Helgren
Writer
Sarah Drew
Composer
Nuno Malo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
9 December 2023
World premiere
9 December 2023
Production
The Ninth House
Also known as
A Cowboy Christmas Romance, Egy cowboy karácsonyra, Um Romance de Natal de Cowboys
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
14
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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