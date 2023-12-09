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Poster of A Cowboy Christmas Romance
7.0
Kinoafisha Films A Cowboy Christmas Romance
7.0

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

, 2023
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
USA / Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Cowboy Christmas Romance
7.0

Synopsis

When pro real estate 'closer' Lexie Crenshaw is sent to her hometown of Tubac, AZ to close on a big ranch before Christmas, she is soon forced to confront former family drama as well as the sexy ranch owner who refuses to sell his home.

Cast

Adam Senn
Coby Mason
Mary-Margaret Humes
Millie Mason
Bruce Thomas
Harrison Crenshaw
Matt Hish
Jana Kramer
Lexie Crenshaw
Max Ehrich
Jack Crenshaw
Reagan Marum
Abby Mason
Sterling Jones
Walton Crenshaw
Dominique Toney
Simone Hayes
Cassie Randolph
Michelle
Lisa Ellee
Jan
Director Jake Helgren
Writer Sarah Drew
Composer Nuno Malo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 9 December 2023
World premiere 9 December 2023
Production The Ninth House
Also known as
A Cowboy Christmas Romance, Egy cowboy karácsonyra, Um Romance de Natal de Cowboys

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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