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Poster of The Peacock
5.1
The Peacock - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Peacock
5.1

The Peacock

, 2023
Der Pfau
Germany / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Peacock
5.1
The Peacock - Trailer
The Peacock  Trailer

Synopsis

When investment banker Linda Bachmann and her team arrive at Lord and Lady Macintosh's country estate, the signs are not good for a relaxing weekend in Scotland: the annual balance sheet is lousy, colleagues are suspicious of themselves and their boss, and it works the rumor that soon a compliance employee will restructure the team. To top it all off, the property is not very comfortable, cook Helen's skills cannot hide that, and the methods of the young seminar leader Rebecca also seem rather questionable. When first the Lord's favorite peacock and then the Lady's favorite goose disappear, further arguments and chaos are inevitable. And finally it starts to snow...

Cast

Annette Frier
Annette Frier
Helen
Lavinia Wilson
Linda Bachmann
Tom Schilling
Tom Schilling
Andreas Voigt
Jürgen Vogel
Jürgen Vogel
Serkan Kaya
Serkan Kaya
David Kross
David Kross
Svenja Jung
Svenja Jung
Philip Jackson
Lord Hamish Macintosh
Victoria Carling
Lady Fiona Macintosh
Linda Reitinger
Aileen
Domitila Barros
Indira Bakshi
Lutz Heineking
Lutz
Director Lutz Heineking
Writer Isabel Bogdan, Christoph Mathieu, Sönke Andresen
Composer Kyrre Kvam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 8 December 2023
World premiere 9 March 2023
Release date
9 March 2023 Germany 12
4 April 2025 Latvia 12+
Production eitelsonnenschein, MMC Movies, TOBIS Film
Also known as
Der Pfau, The Peacock, Un pavo en apuros

Film rating

5.1
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5 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

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The Peacock - Trailer
The Peacock Trailer
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