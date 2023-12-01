Menu
Russian
Poster of The Night My Dad Saved Christmas
IMDb Rating: 4.4
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas

La Navidad en sus manos 18+
Synopsis

What would happen if, one year, Santa Claus was forced to cancel his Christmas Eve appointment with the world’s children?A few days before Christmas, the famously cheerful and magical giver of gifts has an accident on his sleigh, right in the middle of Madrid. He ends up in hospital, which is where he’ll have to stay until after Christmas. Fortunately, the guy he’s sharing a room with at the hospital, Salva, is willing to step in and take on his all-important Christmas work. But it won’t be easy… the Christmas countdown clock is ticking and Salva has to find the reindeer, learn to fly the sleigh and, the most difficult part of all… learn to be a good person.

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas - trailer in russian
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 December 2023
Release date
11 January 2024 Russia World Pictures
1 December 2023 Andorra
11 January 2024 Azerbaijan
11 January 2024 Bulgaria
26 December 2024 Hungary 12
11 January 2024 Kazakhstan 12+
11 January 2024 Kyrgyzstan
11 January 2024 Moldova
22 November 2024 Poland
1 December 2023 Spain
11 January 2024 Tajikistan
11 January 2024 Uzbekistan 12+
Worldwide Gross $4,753,953
Production AF Films, Bowfinger International Pictures, Comunidad de Madrid
Also known as
La Navidad en sus manos, The Night My Dad Saved Christmas, Спасти Санту, A nap, amikor apu megmentette a karácsonyt, Als mein Vater Weihnachten rettete 2, List do Świętego Mikołaja, Natten pappa reddet julen, Το βράδυ που ο μπαμπάς μου έσωσε τα Χριστούγεννα
Director
Joaquín Mazón
Joaquín Mazón
Cast
Santiago Segura
Santiago Segura
Maria Botto
Maria Botto
Pablo Chiapella
Pablo Chiapella
Ernesto Sevilla
Ernesto Sevilla
Meri Anglés
5.0
4.4 IMDb
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas - trailer in russian
