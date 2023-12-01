Film Reviews
Я-Ира Только-Сонина 20 March 2024, 19:11
Мне понравилось советую 👍
What would happen if, one year, Santa Claus was forced to cancel his Christmas Eve appointment with the world’s children?A few days before Christmas, the famously cheerful and magical giver of gifts has an accident on his sleigh, right in the middle of Madrid. He ends up in hospital, which is where he’ll have to stay until after Christmas. Fortunately, the guy he’s sharing a room with at the hospital, Salva, is willing to step in and take on his all-important Christmas work. But it won’t be easy… the Christmas countdown clock is ticking and Salva has to find the reindeer, learn to fly the sleigh and, the most difficult part of all… learn to be a good person.
|11 January 2024
|Russia
|World Pictures
|1 December 2023
|Andorra
|11 January 2024
|Azerbaijan
|11 January 2024
|Bulgaria
|26 December 2024
|Hungary
|12
|11 January 2024
|Kazakhstan
|12+
|11 January 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|11 January 2024
|Moldova
|22 November 2024
|Poland
|1 December 2023
|Spain
|11 January 2024
|Tajikistan
|11 January 2024
|Uzbekistan
|12+