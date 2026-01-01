Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Botto
Maria Botto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Botto
Maria Botto
Maria Botto
Date of Birth
10 February 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Good Behavior
(2016)
7.3
Hustle
(2022)
6.7
My Life in Ruins
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adult
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Short
Sport
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2019
2016
2013
2008
2007
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actress
10
4.6
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2
La Navidad en sus manos 2
Comedy
2025, Spain
Watch trailer
6.1
Odio el verano
Odio el verano
Adventure
2024, Spain
5
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas
La Navidad en sus manos
Comedy, Family
2023, Spain
Watch trailer
7.3
Hustle
Hustle
Comedy, Sport
2022, USA
Watch trailer
Festival eroticheskogo kino Best Erotic Shorts
Adult, Short
2019, Brazil / Great Britain / Spain / France / Poland
Watch trailer
7.8
Good Behavior
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
6.3
Risen
Risen
Action, Drama, Adventure
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Three Many Weddings
Tres bodas de más
Comedy
2013, Spain
6.7
My Life in Ruins
My Life in Ruins
Comedy
2008, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
6
Barcelona (un mapa)
Barcelona (un mapa)
Drama
2007, Spain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree