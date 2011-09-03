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Poster of Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur
6.6

Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur

, 2011
Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur
USA / Adventure, Animation, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur
6.6

Synopsis

A relaxing spa getaway evolves into a prehistoric panic when Scooby-Doo and the gang uncover the horrible Phantosaur, an ancient legend come to life to protect hidden treasures buried in secret desert caves. But this scare-a-saurus doesn’t stand a chance with Shaggy around, after he finds his inner hero with the help of new-age hypnosis. Like, it makes him more brave and less hungry!

Cast

Frank Welker
Frank Welker
Bikers
Mindy Cohn
Mindy Cohn
Velma Dinkley
Grey Griffin
Grey Griffin
Daphne Blake
Matthew Lillard
Matthew Lillard
Shaky Joe
John Di Maggio
John Di Maggio
Bikers
Michael Gough
Grad Student #1
Matthew Gray Gubler
Matthew Gray Gubler
Winsor
Finola Hughes
Professor Svankmajer
Maulik Pancholy
Doctor
Kevin Michael Richardson
Kevin Michael Richardson
Fred Willard
Fred Willard
Thea White
Director Ethan Spaulding
Writer Doug Langdale
Composer Robert J. Kral
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 28 September 2011
World premiere 3 September 2011
Release date
3 September 2011 Brazil L
Production Warner Bros. Animation
Also known as
Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur, Scooby-Doo! La leyenda del fantasmasauro, ¡Scooby-Doo! La leyenda del Fantasmasaurio, L'Scooby-Doo! La llegenda del Fantosaure, Scooby Doo: Epoka Pantozaura, Scooby-Doo és a fantoszaurusz rejtélye, Scooby-Doo și legenda fantosaurului, Scooby-Doo! - A Lenda do Fantossauro, Scooby-Doo! A Lenda do Fantasmossauro, Scooby-Doo! La Légende du Phantosaure, Scooby-Doo! La leggenda del Fantosauro, Scooby-Doo! Legenden om phantosaurien, Scooby-Doo! Ο θρύλος του φαντόσαυρου, Scooby-Doo!: Phantosaur Efsanesi, Skubi-Du! Legenda o Fantosaurusu, Σκούμπι-Ντου! Ο θρύλος του φαντόσαυρου, Скуби-Ду! Легенда о Фантозавре, Скубі Ду! Легенда про Фантозавра, 叔比狗：恐龍魅影, ¡Scooby-Doo! La leyenda del Fantasmasauro, Скуби-Ду: Нападение Пантазаура, 史酷比：鬼龙传说

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 15 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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