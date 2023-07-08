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Poster of Twittering Soul
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Twittering Soul
6.7

Twittering Soul

, 2023
Čiulbanti siela
Lithuania / Drama / 18+
Poster of Twittering Soul
6.7

Synopsis

A summer afternoon before a storm. In an 1890’s interior, elderly manor governor warns how faeries come out of the lakes to mingle among people in such a weather. On his way to meet a fellow fiddler, reed-pipe player is taken aback by two girls talking about afterlife. One of them tries to cure her snake-bitten friend. Meanwhile, as they travel, both musicians begin to observe uncanny events, unable to discern fantasy from reality. In the farmhouse, visited by faeries, women spin yarn, while in the manor’s park, rich folks view stereoscopic pictures telling boastful stories. All of a sudden, the poisoned woman dies. The healer-girl sees her deceased friend walking with the musicians. She asks if the neighbours noticed, but they did not. The deceased whispers she would have said «what it’s like» after death, had her friend kept a secret. Ultimately, all gather for the funeral where archaic rituals intertwine with the practice of marrying a dead girl to an “afterlife groom".

Cast

Laima Akstinaitė
Sviesiaplauke
Valentinas Krulikovskis
Birbyninkas
Aleksas Kazanavicius
Dvarininkas
Saulius Bareikis
Smuikininkas
Vesta Grabstaite
Auguste Simulynaite
Dvarininko dukra
Greta Petrovskyte
Tamsiaplauke
Kamile Petruskeviciute
Guvernante
Amanda Balnionyte
Tarnaite
Martina Jablonskyte
Seimininke
Rokas Kaseta
Seimininkes sunus
Director Deimantas Narkevicius
Writer Deimantas Narkevicius
Composer Misa Skalskis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 8 July 2023
Release date
8 July 2023 France
20 October 2024 Latvia N12
9 November 2023 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $33,183
Production Just a moment
Also known as
Twittering Soul, Čiulbanti Siela, Čivinošā dvēsele, Duszyczka, Sädistav hing 3D, Twittering Soul 3D, Čiulbanti siela 3D

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 25 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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