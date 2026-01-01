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Kinoafisha Films The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda

, 2027
The Legend of Zelda
Japan / Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Going 1
Not going 0
Going 1
Not going 0

Cast

Bo Bragason
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth
Dichen Lachman
Dichen Lachman
Director Wes Ball
Writer Derek Connolly, T.S. Nowlin
Composer John Paesano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Production year 2027
World premiere 5 May 2027
Release date
6 May 2027 Australia
6 May 2027 Brazil
5 May 2027 France
7 May 2027 Germany
7 May 2027 Spain
7 May 2027 USA
Production Columbia Pictures, Arad Productions, Nintendo
Also known as
The Legend of Zelda, Link et la Légende de la Princesse Zelda, 「ゼルダの伝説」実写映画, La Légende de Zelda, Untitled the Legend of Zelda Live Action Film

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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