Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Derek Connolly, T.S. Nowlin
Composer
John Paesano
Film details
Country
Japan
Production year
2027
World premiere
5 May 2027
Release date
|6 May 2027
|Australia
|
|
|6 May 2027
|Brazil
|
|
|5 May 2027
|France
|
|
|7 May 2027
|Germany
|
|
|7 May 2027
|Spain
|
|
|7 May 2027
|USA
|
|
Production
Columbia Pictures, Arad Productions, Nintendo
Also known as
The Legend of Zelda, Link et la Légende de la Princesse Zelda, 「ゼルダの伝説」実写映画, La Légende de Zelda, Untitled the Legend of Zelda Live Action Film