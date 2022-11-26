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Poster of Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
7.4

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

, 2022
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
Canada / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
7.4

Synopsis

Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance.

Cast

Holland Roden
Holland Roden
Elizabeth
Tyler Hynes
Tyler Hynes
Josh
Adam Lolacher
Adam Lolacher
George
Jay Hindle
Brent Stait
Amy Esterle
Steve Bacic
Steve Bacic
Carter
Dion Karas
Charlotte
Meghan Gardiner
Madelyn
Iris Quinn
Sharon
Tenille Townes
Tenille
David Lennon
Andrew
Director David Winning
Writer Marcy Holland
Composer Chris Ainscough
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 7 November 2023
World premiere 26 November 2022
Production Johnson Production Group, Springtime Productions, Novus Ordo Seclorum
Also known as
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, Eine zweite Chance an Weihnachten, Kod kuće za praznike, Második esély karácsonyra, Un cadeau de Noël inattendu, Un messaggio per Natale, Мы снова вместе, 是时候让他回家过圣诞节了

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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