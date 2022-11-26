Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance.
ProductionJohnson Production Group, Springtime Productions, Novus Ordo Seclorum
Also known as
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, Eine zweite Chance an Weihnachten, Kod kuće za praznike, Második esély karácsonyra, Un cadeau de Noël inattendu, Un messaggio per Natale, Мы снова вместе, 是时候让他回家过圣诞节了