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5.3
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The Christmas Classic
5.3
The Christmas Classic
, 2023
The Christmas Classic
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.3
Synopsis
Elizabeth works for the father of her fiancé's real estate business. In order to keep Elizabeth employed, her soon-to-be father-in-law sends her back to her hometown to persuade an ex-boyfriend to sell his ski resort to the company.
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Cast
Amy Smart
Lynn Flynn
Malin Akerman
Elizabeth Bird
Ryan Hansen
Randy Collins
Chris Mullinax
Jimmy Bird
Austin Nichols
Bynn Flynn
Carlos Alazraqui
Mary Maxson
Helen Bird
Pamela K. Witte
Betsy
Will Blagrove
Akeem Baptiste
Wes Hager
Connor Harris
Lola Taylor
Wynn Flynn
Director
Shane Dax Taylor
Writer
Austin Nichols
,
Shane Dax Taylor
Composer
Jim Roach
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
3 November 2023
World premiere
3 November 2023
Release date
8 November 2024
Denmark
28 December 2023
Ukraine
Production
Quiver Distribution, CC Production Services, BondIt Media Capital
Also known as
The Christmas Classic, Christmas Actually, O Clássico de Natal, Świąteczna komedia romantyczna, UM CLÁSSICO DE NATAL, Різдвяна пригода, Рождественское приключение
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
14
votes
4.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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