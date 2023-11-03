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Poster of The Christmas Classic
5.3
Kinoafisha Films The Christmas Classic
5.3

The Christmas Classic

, 2023
The Christmas Classic
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Christmas Classic
5.3

Synopsis

Elizabeth works for the father of her fiancé's real estate business. In order to keep Elizabeth employed, her soon-to-be father-in-law sends her back to her hometown to persuade an ex-boyfriend to sell his ski resort to the company.

Cast

Amy Smart
Amy Smart
Lynn Flynn
Malin Akerman
Malin Akerman
Elizabeth Bird
Ryan Hansen
Ryan Hansen
Randy Collins
Chris Mullinax
Jimmy Bird
Austin Nichols
Bynn Flynn
Carlos Alazraqui
Carlos Alazraqui
Mary Maxson
Helen Bird
Pamela K. Witte
Betsy
Will Blagrove
Will Blagrove
Akeem Baptiste
Wes Hager
Connor Harris
Lola Taylor
Wynn Flynn
Director Shane Dax Taylor
Writer Austin Nichols, Shane Dax Taylor
Composer Jim Roach
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 3 November 2023
World premiere 3 November 2023
Release date
8 November 2024 Denmark
28 December 2023 Ukraine
Production Quiver Distribution, CC Production Services, BondIt Media Capital
Also known as
The Christmas Classic, Christmas Actually, O Clássico de Natal, Świąteczna komedia romantyczna, UM CLÁSSICO DE NATAL, Різдвяна пригода, Рождественское приключение

Film rating

5.3
Rate 14 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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