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5.6
Kinoafisha Films Murder is Easy
5.6

Murder is Easy

, 2024
Murder is Easy
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
5.6

Cast

Morfydd Clark
Morfydd Clark
Bridget Conway
Mark Bonnar
Mark Bonnar
Reverend Humbleby
Douglas Henshall
Douglas Henshall
Major Horton
Mathew Baynton
Mathew Baynton
Dr. Thomas
Tom Riley
Tom Riley
Penelope Wilton
Penelope Wilton
Miss Pinkerton
Tamzin Outhwaite
Tamzin Outhwaite
Kevin Mains
Kevin Mains
Constable Reed
Sinead Matthews
Jon Pointing
David Jonsson Fray
Luke Fitzwilliam
Nimra Bucha
Mrs. Humbleby
Director Meenu Gaur
Writer Agatha Christie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 March 2024
World premiere 1 March 2024
Production Agatha Christie Productions, Mammoth Screen
Also known as
Murder Is Easy, Agatha Christie - Mord är lätt, Agatha Christie: Könnyű gyilkosság, Agatha Christie: Matar es fácil, Agatha Christie: Matar és fàcil, Agatha Christie: Mord er ingen sak, Agatha Christie: Neiti Pinkertonin salaisuus, Matar é Facil, Morderstwo to nic trudnego, Un meurtre est-il si facile ?, Убивать легко, アガサ・クリスティー 殺人は容易だ

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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