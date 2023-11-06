Cliff Davis What did you see?

Daniel Davis A gun.

Cliff Davis Speak up, boy! What did you see?

Daniel Davis A gun.

Cliff Davis Nah. Try again.

Daniel Davis A gun in the table.

Cliff Davis You know, there are certain moments in life when you gotta speak, when you gotta be loud, when you wanna confront your enemy. Like when someone hits you in the face, what you're gonna do? You hit back, right? Then there's these other moments when you gotta stand down, look away, shut your mouth. You follow me? See, you want to live your life according to what? Reality? Not fantasy? Hell, we all want to live our lives according to what's actually real. You agree with me here?

Daniel Davis Yes.

Cliff Davis Close your eyes. Close your fucking eyes, Daniel. What did you see now?

Daniel Davis Nothing.

Cliff Davis No magic. One moment the gun is there, the next moment it's gone. See, that's how our minds work, how we remember things. Don't we? You always been the smart one in the family, right? So I'm sure you understand what I'm saying here. If you and your brother want to stay together, now's the time for you to be really smart about what you remember. So I'll ask you again, what did you see? Look at her. Look at her! Now tell me, what did you see?

Daniel Davis Nothing. I see nothing.