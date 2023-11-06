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Poster of How I Learned to Fly
8.0
Kinoafisha Films How I Learned to Fly
8.0

How I Learned to Fly

, 2023
How I Learned to Fly
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of How I Learned to Fly
8.0

Synopsis

Two African-American teenage boys are suddenly and mysteriously abandoned by their parents. The two have to learn how to survive on their own. From this desertion, comes an experience of beauty, meaning and enduring love.

Cast

Marcus Scribner
Marcus Scribner
Daniel Davis
Method Man
Method Man
Cliff Davis
Cedric the Entertainer
Cedric the Entertainer
Louis
Lonnie Chavis
Eli Davis
Michele Selene Ang
Yaya
Crystal Bush
Dorothee Davis
Nick Darnell
Classmate #1
Ure Egbuho
Warehouse Party Girl
Jennifer Lee Laks
Katherine
Remy O'Brien
Mrs. Meyers
Director Simon Steuri
Writer Simon Steuri
Composer Nikki Grier, Jason White
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 20 February 2024
World premiere 6 November 2023
Release date
1 December 2023 Azerbaijan
1 December 2023 Tajikistan
15 November 2023 USA
Worldwide Gross $5,125
Production Silent R Management
Also known as
How I Learned to Fly

Film rating

8.0
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 1 November 2023

Quotes

Cliff Davis What did you see?
Daniel Davis A gun.
Cliff Davis Speak up, boy! What did you see?
Daniel Davis A gun.
Cliff Davis Nah. Try again.
Daniel Davis A gun in the table.
Cliff Davis You know, there are certain moments in life when you gotta speak, when you gotta be loud, when you wanna confront your enemy. Like when someone hits you in the face, what you're gonna do? You hit back, right? Then there's these other moments when you gotta stand down, look away, shut your mouth. You follow me? See, you want to live your life according to what? Reality? Not fantasy? Hell, we all want to live our lives according to what's actually real. You agree with me here?
Daniel Davis Yes.
Cliff Davis Close your eyes. Close your fucking eyes, Daniel. What did you see now?
Daniel Davis Nothing.
Cliff Davis No magic. One moment the gun is there, the next moment it's gone. See, that's how our minds work, how we remember things. Don't we? You always been the smart one in the family, right? So I'm sure you understand what I'm saying here. If you and your brother want to stay together, now's the time for you to be really smart about what you remember. So I'll ask you again, what did you see? Look at her. Look at her! Now tell me, what did you see?
Daniel Davis Nothing. I see nothing.
Cliff Davis Help me carry that big piece of nothing outside.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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