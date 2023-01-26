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Poster of Terezín
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Terezín
5.8

Terezín

, 2023
Le Terme di Terezín
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Terezín
5.8

Synopsis

The story of Antonio, an Italian clarinetist, and Martina, a Czech violinist, who fall in love with each other during the World War II, in Prague.

Cast

Antonia Liskova
Klára Engelová
Alessio Boni
Alessio Boni
Jakob Belstein
Cesare Bocci
Rafael Schächter
Karel Dobrý
Eric Baumann
Marian Mitas
Rudolf Haindl
Marek Lambora
Petr Kien
Petr Vaněk
Viktor Ullmann
David Bowles
David Bowles
Maia Morgenstern
Mauro Conte
Antonio
Dominika Moravkova
Martina
Jan Révai
Hans Krása
Director Gabriele Guidi
Writer Gabriele Guidi, Ennio Speranza, Alessandro Zannoni
Composer Emanuele Frusi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 26 January 2023
Release date
2 November 2023 Czechia 12+
26 January 2023 Italy
Worldwide Gross $15,407
Production Minerva Pictures, Three Brothers
Also known as
Le Terme di Terezín, Terezín, A Arte da Sobrevivência, Terezín: Láska za zdí

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 12 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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