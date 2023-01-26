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5.8
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Terezín
5.8
Terezín
, 2023
Le Terme di Terezín
Italy / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.8
Synopsis
The story of Antonio, an Italian clarinetist, and Martina, a Czech violinist, who fall in love with each other during the World War II, in Prague.
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Cast
Antonia Liskova
Klára Engelová
Alessio Boni
Jakob Belstein
Cesare Bocci
Rafael Schächter
Karel Dobrý
Eric Baumann
Marian Mitas
Rudolf Haindl
Marek Lambora
Petr Kien
Petr Vaněk
Viktor Ullmann
David Bowles
Maia Morgenstern
Mauro Conte
Antonio
Dominika Moravkova
Martina
Jan Révai
Hans Krása
Director
Gabriele Guidi
Writer
Gabriele Guidi
,
Ennio Speranza
,
Alessandro Zannoni
Composer
Emanuele Frusi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
26 January 2023
Release date
2 November 2023
Czechia
12+
26 January 2023
Italy
Worldwide Gross
$15,407
Production
Minerva Pictures, Three Brothers
Also known as
Le Terme di Terezín, Terezín, A Arte da Sobrevivência, Terezín: Láska za zdí
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 12 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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