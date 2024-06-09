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The Show Must Go On II: The End of the World
The Show Must Go On II: The End of the World
, 2024
The Show Must Go On II: The End of the World
Canada / Documentary / 18+
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Showtimes
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Synopsis
Billions of dollars are at stake as film returns. But greedy suits face a dilemma after releasing all of the film specialists. As their digital world comes crashing down, they must call the best in the world to save them one more time.
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Cast
Jason Durgana
Self
Jyun Oki
Self
Ron Ronquillo
Self
Director
Jason Durgana
Writer
Jason Durgana
Composer
Jason Durgana
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
9 June 2024
Release date
9 June 2024
Azerbaijan
9 June 2024
Bulgaria
9 June 2024
Kyrgyzstan
9 June 2024
Moldova
9 June 2024
Tajikistan
9 June 2024
USA
9 June 2024
Uzbekistan
Production
Durgana Sports & Entertainment
Also known as
The Show Must Go On II: The End of the World, The Show Must Go On: The End of the World
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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