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Poster of The Show Must Go On II: The End of the World
Kinoafisha Films The Show Must Go On II: The End of the World

The Show Must Go On II: The End of the World

, 2024
The Show Must Go On II: The End of the World
Canada / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Show Must Go On II: The End of the World

Synopsis

Billions of dollars are at stake as film returns. But greedy suits face a dilemma after releasing all of the film specialists. As their digital world comes crashing down, they must call the best in the world to save them one more time.

Cast

Jason Durgana
Self
Jyun Oki
Self
Ron Ronquillo
Self
Director Jason Durgana
Writer Jason Durgana
Composer Jason Durgana
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 9 June 2024
Release date
9 June 2024 Azerbaijan
9 June 2024 Bulgaria
9 June 2024 Kyrgyzstan
9 June 2024 Moldova
9 June 2024 Tajikistan
9 June 2024 USA
9 June 2024 Uzbekistan
Production Durgana Sports & Entertainment
Also known as
The Show Must Go On II: The End of the World, The Show Must Go On: The End of the World

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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